Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,055 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.