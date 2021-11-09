Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

