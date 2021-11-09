Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $916,455,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

