Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $10.70

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.