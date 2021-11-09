Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

