Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

