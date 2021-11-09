Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Metals to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Sierra Metals worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

