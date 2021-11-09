Civic Achieves Market Capitalization of $325.72 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Civic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $325.72 million and approximately $33.57 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00225607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00094672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.