James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,327.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.51 million and a PE ratio of 83.66. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 907 ($11.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

