Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TROX opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

