Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $2,702,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $3,107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $3,301,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

NYSE KNX opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.