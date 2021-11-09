Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 384.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $184.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

