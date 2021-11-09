40,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

