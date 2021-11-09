Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $221,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO opened at $732.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

