Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0622 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $16,757.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,325,639 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

