Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given New GBX 465 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 399 ($5.21) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.29. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

