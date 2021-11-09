UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Tops $0.0309

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $110,313.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00225607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00094672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

