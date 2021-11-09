StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.