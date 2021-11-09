Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Street Properties stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 420.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.