Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $116.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 244.32% from the stock’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

