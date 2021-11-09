Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

