Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $880.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.