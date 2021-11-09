Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 90,028 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,735,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $557,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

