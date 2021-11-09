Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
