Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.