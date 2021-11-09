Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of STGPF stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

