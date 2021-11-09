Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of VMware worth $229,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

