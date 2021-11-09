MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

