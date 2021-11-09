371,156 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

