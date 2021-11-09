Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.84.

PayPal stock opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.