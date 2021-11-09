Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,119,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,082 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.