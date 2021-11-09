Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,842,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $948,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

