Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.31% of Waste Management worth $775,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

