Invesco Ltd. Acquires 233,289 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Qorvo worth $235,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

QRVO opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.85.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.