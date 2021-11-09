Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $240,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 104.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

