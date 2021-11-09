Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 276 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

