Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $398.18 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $379.41 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.86.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.