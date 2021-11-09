1,012 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.18. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

