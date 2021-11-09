Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Range Resources stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

