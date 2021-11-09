Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,432.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

