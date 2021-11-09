Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 113,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

HUBB stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.