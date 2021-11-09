Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 98,767.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.