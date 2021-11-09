Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 119,911.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.68 and a 12-month high of $236.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.