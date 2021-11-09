Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Replimune Group worth $194,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,933 shares of company stock worth $4,172,710. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REPL opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

