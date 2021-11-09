Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.