Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 97,234.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

