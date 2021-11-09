Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

