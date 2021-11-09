Millennium Management LLC Has $24.86 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Bank OZK worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

