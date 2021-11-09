Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPIU stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.