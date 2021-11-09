AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,184 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of AGCO worth $26,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.