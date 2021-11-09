Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.89.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

